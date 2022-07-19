Summer showers and sizzling summer heat

Scattered showers continue to develop south of I-10 and west of highway 301. Showers and storms will ride the Gulf Coast sea breeze and spread across the area this afternoon. Isolated rounds of heavy rainfall possible as well as training as showers develop and move over the same area. Rain will fade around sunset tonight followed by patchy fog late. Feels Like temperatures 100-105 degrees.

Today: Showers with storms, some locally heavy, will get an early start near I-75, south of I-10. These will continue to spread across NE FL and SE GA through the afternoon then fading around sunset. Rain chances, 50-60 percent. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90 inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Hot with showers, storms, 40-60 percent. A warm morning with patchy fog and wake up temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy. Afternoon highs in the low 90s. Feels Like 100-107. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A hot workweek with the heat and humidity combining for possible heat advisories this week.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, Low for SE GA

12pm 88

3pm 93

5pm 90

8pm 86

10pm 84

11pm 83

Sunrise: 6:37 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm