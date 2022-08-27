All eyes on tropics as we head into peak season

As we round out the month of August and head full speed into September the tropics are firing up.

The National Hurricane Center has their eye on four tropical disturbances ranging from the Caribbean to the Mid Atlantic. Models suggest a more conducive environment for development over the next week, so there’s a good chance we could see our next named storm on the season, Danielle.

Euro Model 7-days Out (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

1. Central Tropical Atlantic: Shower activity associated with an elongated area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean has become a little better organized since yesterday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be generally favorable for additional gradual development over the next several days, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week as it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph toward the waters east of the Leeward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.

GFS Model 7-days Out (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

2. Central Atlantic: Shower activity is showing signs of organization in association with a small low pressure area located about 600 miles east of Bermuda. Some slow development of this system could occur during the next two to three days while the low meanders over the central Atlantic. After that tine, conditions are expected to become less favorable for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

NHC Outlook (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

3. Northwestern Caribbean Sea: A trough of low pressure could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the early or middle part of next week. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

4. Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa early next week. Some gradual development of the system is possible during the middle of next week while it moves generally westward across the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.