Partly sunny skies, lighter wind

Partly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies with decreasing wind. Clear skies and cool temperatures overnight. Mild weekend weather. Flooding along our area rivers continues with higher levels during high tide.

Friday: Breezy, becoming partly sunny and drier. Wake up temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Wind NW/SW 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Saturday: Sunny skies with seasonal temperatures. Moring lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunny skies with highs in the pow to mid 80s. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A pleasant Sunday with mild and dry conditions for much of next week.

12pm 72

3pm 74

5pm 71

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 7:13 pm