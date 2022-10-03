Sunny and cool, Open Window Weather!

Sunny with less than seasonal temperatures. Open Window Weather is back for the start of the week.

Today: Sunny and breezy. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Clear skies with calm wind overnight.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Clear skies overnight with light wind.

Looking ahead: A cool, dry start to the week. If you like it warmer, seasonal temperatures return by midweek and continue through the end of the week.

Hazards: Flooding continues along the River basin, especially at times of high tide. Flood Advisories continue for St. Johns, Putnam and Flagler counties near and along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. Elevated tides expected along our area beaches and the Intracoastal.

12pm 73

3pm 75

5pm 73

8pm 68

10pm 66

11pm 65

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 7:09 pm