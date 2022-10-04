Sunny, cool and breezy, warmer days ahead

Open window weather continues with more sun and less than seasonal temperatures.
Today: Sunny and breezy. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Clear skies with calm wind overnight.
Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the low 80s. Wind N/E 5-10 mph. Clear skies overnight with light wind.
Looking ahead: Warmer through the rest of the week.
Hazards: Flooding continues along the River basin, especially at times of high tide. Flooding concerns for Putnam and Clay counties. Elevated levels expected for Welaka, Palatka, Clay county. High risk of Rip Currents at FL and GA beaches.
7am 59
8am 62
9am 65
10am 68
11am 70
12pm 73
3pm 75
5pm 73
8pm 61
10pm 59
11pm 58
Sunrise: 7:22 am
Sunset: 7:09 pm