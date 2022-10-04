Sunny, cool and breezy, warmer days ahead

Open window weather continues with more sun and less than seasonal temperatures.

Today: Sunny and breezy. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Clear skies with calm wind overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the low 80s. Wind N/E 5-10 mph. Clear skies overnight with light wind.

Looking ahead: Warmer through the rest of the week.

Hazards: Flooding continues along the River basin, especially at times of high tide. Flooding concerns for Putnam and Clay counties. Elevated levels expected for Welaka, Palatka, Clay county. High risk of Rip Currents at FL and GA beaches.

7am 59

8am 62

9am 65

10am 68

11am 70

12pm 73

3pm 75

5pm 73

8pm 61

10pm 59

11pm 58

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 7:09 pm