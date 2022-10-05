Warmer under sunny skies, Flooding continues along the St. Johns

Sunny and warmer today. This warming trend will continue through the end of the week. Flooding remains a concern at times of high tide along the St. Johns and its tributaries.

Today: Sunny and warmer. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NW/SE 5-10 mph. Clear and calm overnight with patchy fog.

Thursday: Sunny and warm. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind NW/SE 5-10 mph. Clear and cool with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures continue through the rest of the week.

Hazards: Flooding continues along the River basin, especially at times of high tide. Flooding Warnings for Putnam and Flagler counties. Flood Advisories for St. Johns, Clay and Duval counties.

7am 51

8am 55

9am 60

10am 67

11am 73

12pm 76

3pm 82

5pm 79

8pm 68

10pm 66

11pm 65

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 7:07 pm