Hurricane Julia reached 75 mph sustained winds while passing the San Andres and Providencia Islands and approaching the coast of Nicaragua. Hurricane Julia will not have an impact on Florida. For Floridians that have loved one in Central America, the hurricane is projected to impact Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala through Monday. Life-threatening flash floods, mudslides, storm surge and rip-currents are likely.
Julia becomes a Hurricane
Saturday evening cyclone reached hurricane strength winds at 75 mph
