68º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Julia becomes a Hurricane

Saturday evening cyclone reached hurricane strength winds at 75 mph

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: #hurricane julia
Julia becomes a hurricane (WJXT TV)

Hurricane Julia reached 75 mph sustained winds while passing the San Andres and Providencia Islands and approaching the coast of Nicaragua. Hurricane Julia will not have an impact on Florida. For Floridians that have loved one in Central America, the hurricane is projected to impact Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala through Monday. Life-threatening flash floods, mudslides, storm surge and rip-currents are likely.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veteran journalist and Emmy Award winning anchor

email

facebook

twitter