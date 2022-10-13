Cloudy, soggy start to the day, afternoon clearing

A cloudy and wet start to the day. Rounds of showers, some locally heavy will continue stream through the area today. Lighter showers inland, heavier toward I-95 and the beaches. Showers will slowly fade this afternoon with clearing skies tonight.
Thursday: Scattered showers with storms early then clearing after noon to 2 p.m., 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and cool overnight.
Friday: Sunny and breezy. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph. Cool and clear overnight.
Looking ahead: Sunny skies with near seasonal temperatures through the weekend.
Hazards: Flooding will continue along the River basin at times of high tide. Coastal Flood Advisories and Warnings continue through early Friday.
7am 66
8am 69
9am 75
10am 78
11am 79
12pm 81
3pm 85
5pm 82
8pm 72
10pm 70
11pm 69
Sunrise: 7:27 am
Sunset: 6:58 pm