Cloudy, soggy start to the day, afternoon clearing

A cloudy and wet start to the day. Rounds of showers, some locally heavy will continue stream through the area today. Lighter showers inland, heavier toward I-95 and the beaches. Showers will slowly fade this afternoon with clearing skies tonight.

Thursday: Scattered showers with storms early then clearing after noon to 2 p.m., 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and cool overnight.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph. Cool and clear overnight.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies with near seasonal temperatures through the weekend.

Hazards: Flooding will continue along the River basin at times of high tide. Coastal Flood Advisories and Warnings continue through early Friday.

7am 66

8am 69

9am 75

10am 78

11am 79

12pm 81

3pm 85

5pm 82

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 7:27 am

Sunset: 6:58 pm