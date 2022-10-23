Sunday evening pleasant and calm

Monday dense fog possible during early morning

Sunday evening into early Monday morning will have clear skies and calm winds.

Sunday night, temperatures will dip into the mid 50s and remain there until early Monday morning.

Monday afternoon temperatures should peak to the upper 70s or low 80s.

If you have to drive early Monday morning please be aware of the chance for low to moderate patchy fog, specifically during the early morning hours.

A moderate to high rip current risk remains for the coast along Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

Looking ahead, rain is possible Wednesday.