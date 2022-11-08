Here’s what we know about school closures for Nicole

School districts are beginning to make decisions about whether to close their campuses ahead of the effects of Nicole.

Here’s what we know about our local areas so far:

Duval County

Duval County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the expected impact of Nicole.

All athletics activities, extracurricular activities and afterschool activities are canceled for Thursday and will be rescheduled.

Athletic events and activities scheduled for Friday and Saturday are not affected.

Student-athletes and their families should contact their coaches and athletic directors with any questions.

There are no changes to Wednesday’s operations. All school operations, extracurricular activities and afterschool activities will happen as normal on Wednesday.

St. Johns County

Due to the storm’s projected timeline, according to the St. Johns County School District, schools will remain open Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a regular early dismissal. Extended day services will operate as usual. There will be no afterschool activities, events, or athletics. All schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. The district reminded students’ families that Friday, Nov. 11, is a holiday honoring Veterans Day.

Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11.

Clay County

Due to Nicole, Clay County District Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10. All after-school activities are canceled Wednesday except extended day at elementary schools.

Friday, Nov. 11, is a planned holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will be closed.

Follow the district’s website, www.oneclay.net, and social media platforms to obtain relevant information related to school closures.

Nassau County

Schools in the Nassau County School District will be CLOSED on Thursday, Nov. 10.

As a reminder, schools are CLOSED on Friday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

All afterschool activities will be canceled for Nov. 9 & Nov. 10.

The district will continue to provide updates through Parentlink and social media.

Putnam County

Local emergency operations and district officials have made the decision to dismiss students one hour early Wednesday, Nov. 9. Please prepare to pick your child up from school or be at the bus stop one hour early. Please know students who are in third grade or lower will not be released at the bus stop without a parent or guardian present. Those students will be returned to their school for supervision until someone can pick them up. We recognize this may be burdensome for many families, and appreciate your cooperation as we are working to staff and open shelters for our community members.

All schools in Putnam County will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, the school district said.

All after-school activities and athletics are canceled at the end of the school day, Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Friday, Nov. 11, is a scheduled holiday for Veterans Day.

The Putnam County School District said it expects to have all schools open for students on Monday, Nov. 14.

Columbia County

The Columbia County School District said all schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10. All extracurricular activities are also canceled that day.

The district will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for all employees and students in observance of Veterans Day.

According to the district, the plan is to re-open for a normal school day on Monday, Nov. 14.

Flagler County

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced Tuesday that schools in the district will have an early release Wednesday, Nov. 9, to prepare for the tropical storm that is forecast to become Hurricane Nicole before it makes landfall somewhere along the east coast of Florida.

All schools will start at their regular times. Middle school students will be released at Noon. High school students will be released at 1 p.m. Elementary school students will be released at 2 p.m. Extended day programs at elementary schools will be open until 4:30 pm. All other afterschool programs, including athletics, will be canceled Wednesday.

Classes and all campus or district activities for Thursday, Nov. 10, are canceled. Friday, Nov. 11, remains a holiday in observance of Veterans Day.

No decision on make-up days will be made until later this month. However, the district does not anticipate using the scheduled hurricane make-up days listed for Thanksgiving week.

The district urges families to use this time to prepare for the storm and listen to local emergency managers during the next 48-72 hours.

Alachua County

Due to the potential for high winds, power outages and other effects of Nicole, Alachua County Public Schools announced that schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, but will be open Wednesday, Nov. 9. Schools/offices are closed Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and will reopen Monday, Nov. 14.

Baker County

In an effort to keep all of our students and staff safe, all schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. Schools will also be closed on Friday as we observe Veterans Day which was already a scheduled holiday for students and staff.

There will be no extracurricular activities Thursday, Nov. 10. However, at this time the B.C.H.S Wildcat Football Playoff game is still scheduled to be played Friday evening at Memorial Stadium.

Glynn County

Due to the anticipated effects of Nicole, all Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, with after-school and extracurricular programs canceled, as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday, however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday. Schools will dismiss on their normal schedules Wednesday, Nov. 9, and buses will run their normal routes. After-school and extracurricular programs will operate on normal schedules Wednesday, as well. If conditions allow, all schools will resume on Monday, Nov. 14.

Camden County

The National Weather Service stated Camden County could get tropical storm force winds. Camden County Schools cannot safely run buses with winds of such strength. The safety of our students, employees, and their families will always be our first priority. Therefore, we feel it best to close all schools in Camden County and cancel all activities for Thursday, Nov. 10.

In any emergency, it is critical for parents and students to rely on accurate, timely information directly from the school system or local and state officials. All official announcements regarding schools will be made on the Camden County Schools website and Facebook page, through the SchoolMessenger app, on local radio stations – KBAY 106.3 and WECC 89.3, and on the Tribune and Georgian website. Please check one or more of these sources for updates regarding future decisions.

Colleges

The University of Florida has canceled classes canceled, and the Gainesville campus will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. Visit https://www.ufl.edu/ for more information.

The University of North Florida is canceling all classes and events, including online classes, for Thursday, Nov. 10. University offices will be closed during this time. On Friday, Nov. 11, University offices are closed and classes will not be held due to the Veterans Day holiday, but the campus will be open for campus activities and events. University housing will remain open and residential students will receive notifications and updates relating to dining from the Department of Housing and Residence Life.

Classes will not be held in person at Jacksonville University on Thursday and – as previously planned – campus will be closed on Friday in observance of the Veteran’s Day holiday. All Jacksonville University learning sites will transition to remote operations and will close to commuter traffic on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Edward Waters University will operate on a real-time remote basis Thursday, Nov. 10. All scheduled meetings for faculty and staff, as well as all scheduled instructional classes, will be remote. All in person activities are canceled for Thursday, Nov. 10.

St. Johns River State College in Palatka will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. Additional operation hours include:

Thrasher-Horne Center will remain open for regular business operations on Nov. 10.

The College will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

SJR State libraries will be open on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Nova Southeastern University’s Jacksonville campus will close by the end of business Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. You can get more information on NSU’s Hurricane Website at nova.edu/hurricane.

All classes and activities on all FSCJ campuses and centers are canceled Thursday, Nov. 10, including online classes. In addition, all faculty and administrative offices will also be closed Thursday. The college will remain closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day as previously scheduled. At this time, classes will resume and all locations will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 12, at regularly scheduled times.

Saint Leo University to close Thursday (Nov. 10) at University Campus, East Pasco, Tampa, MacDill, Lake City, Mayport and Jacksonville locations. Students at locations holding online classes should check their university email and online learning modules for updates and assignments from their instructors. Other than those listed, all other university locations are operating business as usual.

Other schools