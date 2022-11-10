74º

Nicole exits for Friday

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

David Heckard, Assistant chief meteorologist

Thursday night forecast

It was an active Thursday, as Nicole directly impacted the region. Rain will likely move back into the area overnight, and the windy conditions will continue. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Nicole will continue to lift northward on Friday, with conditions gradually improving. After some morning rain, drier weather will return to the area with highs in the low 80s. Tidal flooding will again be a concern during high tide along the St. Johns River.

Much, much better weather returns for the weekend. Expect mostly dry conditions both day with highs in the 60s and 70s.

The quieter weather will continue heading into next week.

