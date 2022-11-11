Tidal flooding again tonight, great weekend in store

It was a much quieter Friday, and the quiet weather will continue this evening. A stray sprinkle will be possible, but most will stay dry with temps in the 70s.

Tidal flooding will again be a concern on the St. Johns and its tributaries during the 11 pm -1 am time period. Water levels will be elevated, but not as high as this morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

The weekend still looks great across the area. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with dry conditions. Highs for Saturday will be in the low 80s.

A cold front will push through Saturday night. The front may produce some sprinkles, but the bigger issue will be the cooler air. Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs only in the upper 60s.

Quiet weather will continue Monday, with daily rain chances returning starting on Tuesday. Highs next week will be in the 60s and 70s.