Cool, cloudy start to the week

A chilly breeze under cloudy skies will start the day. Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible along our beaches this afternoon as highs hover below the seasonal average. Cloudy tonight with an increasing chance of scattered showers Tuesday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a chilly start to the day. Patchy frost will be possible across southeast Georgia with upper 30s to 40s. A little warmer for northeast Florida, 40s to 50s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s for SE GA , 60s to low 70s for NE FL. Cloudy skies overnight. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in 50s for SE GA, 50s to 60s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A messy mix as an area of low pressure, a warm front and a weak coastal front bring rounds of clouds and scattered showers. Below normal temperatures Wednesday throug the rest of the week. It’s Fall ya’ll

7am 43

8am 45

9am 53

10am 63

11am 67

12pm 69

3pm 70

5pm 68

8pm 66

10pm 65

11pm 65

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 5:30 pm