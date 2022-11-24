Have a Happy Thanksgiving

Mostly cloudy skies with a peek of blue sky between showers. A little warmer today and Friday. Mostly cloudy skies with showers today and Friday, Saturday looks like the driest day of the weekend.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy skies with showers possible, 20 percent, between 10 am - 5 pm. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies overnight with patchy to dense fog inland.

Friday: Cloudy skies with patchy fog early then mostly cloudy with showers, 30 percent. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Cloudy skies overnight with patchy to dense fog.

Looking ahead: Sunny and cooler to start the workweek.

7am 61

8am 63

9am 68

10am 71

11am 73

12pm 74

3pm 76

5pm 74

8pm 71

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm