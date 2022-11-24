Have a Happy Thanksgiving

Mostly cloudy skies with a peek of blue sky between showers. A little warmer today and Friday. Mostly cloudy skies with showers today and Friday, Saturday looks like the driest day of the weekend.
Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy skies with showers possible, 20 percent, between 10 am - 5 pm. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies overnight with patchy to dense fog inland.
Friday: Cloudy skies with patchy fog early then mostly cloudy with showers, 30 percent. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Cloudy skies overnight with patchy to dense fog.
Looking ahead: Sunny and cooler to start the workweek.
7am 61
8am 63
9am 68
10am 71
11am 73
12pm 74
3pm 76
5pm 74
8pm 71
10pm 70
11pm 69
Sunrise: 7:00 am
Sunset: 5:27 pm