Cool and breezy today, warmer days ahead

A clear start with a chilly breeze. The wind will have a bite this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunny and breezy this afternoon with highs shy of our seasonal averages. Clear skies continue tonight with patchy fog possible. Warmer Friday...

Today: Clear and chilly this morning. Becoming sunny with highs in the low 60s for SE GA, mid to upper 60s for NE FL. Wind NE 10-20 mph. Clear tonight with patchy fog for some inland areas.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Patchy fog with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s for NE FL to start the day. Becoming partly cloudy with temperatures warming in to the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s for NE FL. Wind ENE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear and mild overnight.

Looking ahead: A warmer weekend on tap wit a slight chance of showers late Sunday.

7am 48

8am 50

9am 57

10am 62

11am 64

12pm 65

3pm 66

5pm 63

8pm 61

10pm 59

11pm 58

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm