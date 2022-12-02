Jackets this morning, flip flops this afternoon

A little warmer today under partly cloudy skies. Mostly clear to a few clouds this morning with chilly temperatures across southeast Georgia, a little warmer south of the state line. Temperatures will be near seasonal for SE GA while NE FL will be of the pleasantly warm side, perfect for Open Window Weather!

Today: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, mid to upper 70s for NE FL. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Passing clouds tonight with patchy fog for some inland areas.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Patchy fog with temperatures in the 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Becoming partly cloudy with temperatures warming in to the 70s for SE GA, 70s to near 80s for NE FL. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy and mild overnight.

Looking ahead: A slight chance of showers Sunday, Monday then warmer next week.

7am 49

8am 51

9am 60

10am 68

11am 71

12pm 73

3pm 75

5pm 71

8pm 65

10pm 63

11pm 62

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm