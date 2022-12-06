Flirting with record highs today, this week

Patchy to areas of dense fog then partly cloudy and warmer today. Afternoon highs today and the next few days will flirt with record highs. Warm days followed by foggy nights.
Tuesday: Patchy to areas of dense fog then partly cloudy and warmer. Becoming partly cloudy with temperatures warming in to the 70s for SE GA, 70s to near 80s for NE FL. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with patchy fog inland.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm after a foggy start. Patchy to areas of dense fog with wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy with near record highs in the 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog forming overnight.
Looking ahead: A warm and dry week ahead..
7am 56
8am 58
9am 65
10am 70
11am 74
12pm 76
3pm 79
5pm 75
8pm 69
10pm 67
11pm 66
Sunrise: 7:09 am
Sunset: 5:26 pm