Flirting with record highs today, this week

Patchy to areas of dense fog then partly cloudy and warmer today. Afternoon highs today and the next few days will flirt with record highs. Warm days followed by foggy nights.

Tuesday: Patchy to areas of dense fog then partly cloudy and warmer. Becoming partly cloudy with temperatures warming in to the 70s for SE GA, 70s to near 80s for NE FL. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with patchy fog inland.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm after a foggy start. Patchy to areas of dense fog with wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy with near record highs in the 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog forming overnight.

Looking ahead: A warm and dry week ahead..

7am 56

8am 58

9am 65

10am 70

11am 74

12pm 76

3pm 79

5pm 75

8pm 69

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm