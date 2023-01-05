2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms.

The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol.

North Pierce County tornado on Wednesday, Jan. 4

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just south of Bristol.

A second tornado struck northeastern Charlton County near Winokur.

Northeast Charlton County tornado on Wednesday, Jan. 4

The EF-0 tornado touched down along River road. Tree damage was reported.

The tornado was brief and lasted only around a minute.

Strong to severe storms impacted much of the region Wednesday afternoon as a squall line of storms pushed through.

Calmer weather is expected Friday and heading into the weekend.