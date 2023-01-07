Game Day evening brings cooler temperatures and clear skies

Tonight brings temperatures in the mid 50s after sunset. Temperatures will continue to drop into the low 50s to upper 40s by midnight with clear skies and no rain.

You’ll need a jacket or a sweater to stay warm if you plan on being outdoors tonight.

Sunday morning begins with clear skies and becomes partly cloudy to cloudy into the evening.

Sunday temperatures will begin in the low 40s and temperatures will peak in the low 70s before the end of the day. No chance for rain.

A moderate rip current remains in effect for the weekend.

Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for Saturday.