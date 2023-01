Today the sun will be bright before it gets clouded up by the evening. Highs turn warmer near 70 with dry conditions.

The overnight clouds keep it milder with lows in the lower 50s with a few inland areas reaching the upper 40s.

Monday becomes mostly sunny with highs near 70s.

We will have a dry week until overnight Thursday/early Friday morning. This rain clears away with colder temperatures next Saturday in the mid 50s!