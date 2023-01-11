After a cold start, a warmer Wednesday

A chilly start to your Wednesday will lead to sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog forming late. Thursday will be warmer yet and mainly dry through the daylight hours. Clouds will increase late with rain, isolated storms arriving overnight.

Today: Clear skies with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s and a few low 50s near the area beaches. A warmer afternoon, Open Window Weather continues. Sunny with highs in the 70s, mid to upper 60s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Patchy fog overnight.

Thursday: Warmer wake up temperatures with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly sunny then becoming cloudy late with highs in the 70s to near 80 inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Rain chances will increase after 8 p.m. near and along I-75 then move across our area overnight through Friday mid-morning.

Looking ahead: Showers move in after sunset Thursday and early Friday followed by much colder weekend temperatures. Breezy conditions will bring bitter windchill temperatures through most of Saturday morning, early afternoon.

7am 38

8am 38

9am 47

10am 58

11am 62

12pm 68

3pm 72

5pm 69

8pm 59

10pm 57

11pm 56

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:45 pm