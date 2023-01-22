Isolated Severe Storms and Strong Winds

Wind Speeds as of 1:30 pm EST, expected to increase. Wind Advisory in effect until 6:00 pm EST

Storms will continues into late Sunday evening.

Though chances for a tornado are low, there is a chance for development, as another round of storms with strong downpours, move through after sunset.

In addition to the potential for isolated severe storms today, you will feel an increase in winds.

Bring in any outdoor items that might easily blow away.

Winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour.

Areas of wind impact include but not limited to:

FLORIDA: Baker, Nassau, Bradford, St. Johns, Nassau, Duval, Clay, St. Johns

GEORGIA: Camden, Charlton

Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until Monday 4 pm.