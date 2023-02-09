Warm and dry today, wet weather returns tomorrow

A warm start to the day with areas of fog through sunrise. Mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy and then cloudy this evening. A slight chance of showers tonight with increasing chances for SE GA tomorrow. Widespread rain this weekend.

Thursday: Warm and dry conditions continue. A mild morning with areas of patchy to dense fog through sunrise. Morning lows in the 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Skies will become cloudy late. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Friday: A cloudy start with showers developing across SE GA while much of NE FL stays dry. Moring lows in the 50s to 60s for SE GA, 60s across NE FL. Temperatures continue to run above normal with highs in the low to mid 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Rain starts early for SE GA and then spreads across the area overnight, through Saturday, 70 - 90 percent.

Pollen count: 7.8 - Juniper...

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms Friday across SE GA while NE FL stays warm and mainly dry, The chance of rain with storms increases area wide Saturday with locally heavy rainfall at times, some storms could become strong. Showers early Sunday then clearing, chilly and breezy.

7am 61

8am 63

9am 65

10am 70

11am 74

12pm 77

3pm 83

5pm 80

8pm 73

10pm 71

11pm 70

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 6:10 pm