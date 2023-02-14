A dip in temperatures brings snuggle and cuddle weather

Snuggles and cuddles this morning with clear skies and chilly morning lows. Inland areas will see some patchy frost. Sunny skies with warmer afternoon highs. Clear and calm tonight with patchy fog inland. Above average highs continue Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday: Clear and chilly with patchy frost possible for inland areas. Morning lows in the 30s to low 40s for SE GA and NE FL. Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Wind: N/SE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Wednesday: Well above average temperatures under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the 70s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL with 70s along our beaches. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog forms late over inland areas.

Pollen count: 7.3 - Juniper, Oak, Alder...

Looking ahead: Pollen, pesky pollen! A dry week with above average afternoon highs. Rain returns Friday.

7am 39

8am 42

9am 50

10am 59

11am 65

12pm 69

3pm 73

5pm 70

8pm 61

10pm 59

11pm 58

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 6:14 pm