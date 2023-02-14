When you’ll need to put on the jacket this Valentine’s Day evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and for many, the weather is critical for an evening out and about.

This year, it looks like the weather will cooperate for evening events across the entire region.

But you will need a jacket!

Here’s an in-depth at weather conditions across the area for Valentine’s Day evening:

Coastal Florida, including Jacksonville

It’s shaping up to be a very pleasant evening with your loved one in coastal Florida.

Dry conditions will continue during the evening, but it will turn a touch cool.

Coastal Florida evening forecast

Expect mostly clear skies, with 7 pm temps in the low 60s.

If you’re going to be out later in the evening, temps will fall into the mid 50s.

Inland Florida

In Inland Florida, it will likely be warmer in the afternoon, which will lead to slightly warmer conditions in the early evening compared to the coast.

Inland Florida evening forecast

It will remain dry, with 7 p.m. numbers in the mid 60s.

With mostly clear skies, temps will fall quickly in the mid-to-late evening hours, with temps in the low 50s possible by 11 p.m.

Coastal Georgia

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day in coastal Georgia, expect some pretty nice weather.

Coastal Georgia evening forecast

We will see dry conditions with mostly clear skies. Evening temps will be in the low 60s.

A few clouds may pass through during the evening hours, and temps will continue to fall.

You’ll probably need the jacket by late evening, with temps in the mid 50s.

Inland Georgia

The best chance for cloud cover during the evening will be in Inland Georgia, but rain will not be developing.

Inland Georgia evening forecast

In inland areas, the weather looks pleasant with partly cloudy skies and 7 p.m. temps in the low 60s.

Be sure to grab the jacket, as the partly cloudy skies will continue with late evening numbers in the low-to-mid 50s.

Celebrating later this week?

If you can’t make time with your loved one Tuesday evening, the nice weather looks to continue for much of the week.

Mostly sunny skies will continue Wednesday, with highs pushing into the low 80s.

Even more warmth is ahead on Thursday, with near-record highs possible in the low to mid 80s.

Our next rain chance will arrive on Friday, but a washout is not expected. Friday evening will likely be dry for most.

So the weather for Valentine’s Day 2023, and most of the week will be nice for any plans with your significant other. Take advantage as cooler and cloudier weather is expected to start the upcoming weekend.