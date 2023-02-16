Skies will become cloudy, scattered showers Friday

Increasing clouds tonight with showers tomorrow. Above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Scattered showers arriving Friday, after the morning commute. The ride back home will not be as dry. Breezy, chilly start to the weekend.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy late with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA and NE FL. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Cloudy skies late with showers developing late Friday morning.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers through early evening then tumbling temperatures under clearing skies. A cloudy start with morning lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Showers arrive for SE GA late morning and then across NE FL early afternoon. A mix of afternoon highs with SE GA only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Warmer for NE FL with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Showers will fade around sunset with breezy and colder conditions overnight.

Pollen count: 8.3 - Juniper, Oak, Alder...

Looking ahead: Pollen count will be a little lower Friday due to the showers. Breezy and chilly Saturday, mild Sunday.

12pm 79

3pm 83

5pm 80

8pm 71

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 6:16 pm