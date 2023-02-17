Dry morning commute, the same can’t be said for the ride home

Clouds moved in overnight, leading the way for showers and isolated storms to follow. Showers arrive locally after the lunch hour. Scattered showers will move south through the afternoon, exiting the area around sunrise. Clearing, chilly and breezy tonight and Saturday too.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers through early evening then tumbling temperatures under clearing skies. A cloudy start with morning lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Showers arrive for SE GA late morning and then across NE FL early afternoon. A mix of afternoon highs with SE GA only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Warmer for NE FL with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Showers will fade around sunset with breezy and colder conditions overnight. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, chilly and breezy. Clear skies and a chilly breeze starts the day with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s for SE GA, upper 30s to 40s for NE FL. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for SE GA, 60s for NE FL. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph. Clear skies and cool temperatures overnight.

Pollen count: 8.3 - Juniper, Oak, Alder...

Looking ahead: Warmer under partly cloudy skies Sunday. Much warmer temperatures through the workweek.

7am 59

8am 61

9am 69

10am 74

11am 76

12pm 79

3pm 82

5pm 78

8pm 53

10pm 51

11pm 50

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 6:16 pm