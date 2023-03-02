Warm then windy with showers possible this weekend

A cloudy start to the day with patchy to areas of dense fog this morning. Another afternoon with record highs in range with more clouds than sun. Above normal temperatures continue tomorrow with wind increasing through the day. It’s possible that wind advisories will be issued Friday with scattered showers arriving late.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with near record highs. Partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the 60s with light, patchy fog possible for inland areas. Partly cloudy and warm, above normal temperatures continue with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, lower 80s along our beaches. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy with light patchy fog overnight. Record Highs 86 - 1997

Friday: Windy with scattered showers developing late. Partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the 60s. Windy under partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind: SW 20-30 mph, gusts as high as 40 mph. Scattered showers possible during the evening, overnight, 20 percent.

Pollen count: 10.6 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...

Looking ahead: Near record to possible record breaking afternoon highs continue Friday. Rain chances will increase Friday night through Saturday evening. Scattered showers with thunderstorms through Saturday. Skies clear late Saturday with a sunny Sunday on tap. Bike Week starts Friday. Keep a watchful eye for the increased two-wheel traffic.

7am 62

8am 65

9am 70

10am 74

11am 78

12pm 81

3pm 86

5pm 83

8pm 71

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 6:26 pm