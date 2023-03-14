Jacket weather returns, Patchy frost too

Sunny skies and a cool breeze for your Tuesday. A chilly start to the day under mostly clear skies. A light wind will make for a comfortable afternoon, but brings an added chill through the morning. Clear and chilly tonight with patchy frost near and north of I-10.

Tuesday: A chilly start under clear skies with less than seasonal highs. Clear skies with morning lows in the 40s to low 50s for SE GA and NE FL. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low 60s for SE GA for NE FL. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Clear and chilly overnight with patchy frost forming north of I-10.

Wednesday: A cool afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Mostly clear with patchy frost and temperatures in the 30s to low 40s inland, 40s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy with less than seasonal afternoon highs in the 60s. Clear skies overnight with patchy frost inland. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Pollen count: 10.0 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Sunny skies and cooler temperatures through Wednesday. Warmer temperatures for the end of the week. Scattered showers, storms expected Late Friday night, Saturday.

7am 47

8am 46

9am 48

10am 50

11am 53

12pm 59

3pm 65

5pm 62

8pm 49

10pm 47

11pm 46

Sunrise: 7:38 am

Sunset: 7:34 pm