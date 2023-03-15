Weather looks great for St. Patrick’s Day plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Weather can be highly variable in mid-March for St. Patrick’s Day activities.

After the return of cooler weather, better weather looks to be ahead for Friday.

In fact, some of the best of the week will likely occur just in time to celebrate “the luck of the Irish.”

Local conditions

Warmer weather will move into Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, courtesy of a steady southwesterly wind.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine in the morning, but clouds will increase as our next storm system approaches from the west.

Most of the area will be rain free, with a cold front moving in late Friday night.

The daytime hours will remain dry, with highs across the region in the upper 70s and low 80s.

This will make for great outdoor conditions across the area, whether that’s at the beach or a neighborhood restaurant.

St. Patrick's Day planner for Jacksonville area.

There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms Friday night, with the highest for activity in the late evening across Southeast Georgia.

Regional conditions

If you have plans to hit the road for St. Patrick’s celebrations, the weather looks tranquil region-wide.

Savannah will see morning sunshine, with thickening clouds in the p.m. hours.

Daytime highs will be comfortable, with temps in the upper 70s.

St. Patrick's Day planner for Savannah, Georgia.

Showers and an isolated storm will be possible Friday night, but most of the activity should hold off until after midnight.

If you’re heading southbound toward Orlando, the weather will be warm and dry.

Expect partly cloudy skies across Central Florida, with warmer highs in the low 80s.

St. Patrick's Day planner for Orlando.

The only area that will see some inclement weather will be the western Florida Panhandle.

Cities like Destin and Panama City will likely have showers and storms in the p.m. hours, with temps in the mid to upper 70s.

New York and Chicago

Maybe you’ve had a trip planned for weeks to head to one of the major hot spots for St. Patrick’s Day activities — New York and Chicago.

The weather in New York City looks pleasant for the famous St. Patrick’s Day parade down Fifth Avenue.

Manhattan will see mostly cloudy skies, but any showers should hold off until the evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

St. Patrick's Day planner for New York City.

The weather will not be so pleasant in Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Windy City will see a rain-to-snow mix during the daytime hours, with strong winds.

St. Patrick's Day planner for Chicago.

Bring the heavy winter coat if you’re heading to the Midwest, with highs in Chicago only in the upper 30s.

Whatever your plans are, the weather shouldn’t be a major deterrent in the Southeast for celebrations of the holiday on Friday.