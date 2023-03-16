Morning Frost and Freeze to Fantastic

A warmer afternoon under sunny skies...Open Window Weather. A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory through 9 a.m. Sunny skies with warmer afternoon highs this afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with near seasonal evening and overnight temperatures with patchy fog. Partly cloudy and warmer Friday with clouds increasing late followed by scattered showers, thunderstorms through Saturday.

Thursday: A clear and cold start. Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory through 9 a.m. Morning lows in the 30s inland 40s along the beaches for SE GA, 30s to 40s across NE FL. Near seasonal temperatures return with highs in the low 70s. Wind: NE/SE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog developing.

Friday: Saint Patrick’s Day! Partly cloudy and warm with increasing clouds late. A warmer start to the day with 40s to 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Partly cloudy with above seasonal temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. Cloudy skies late with showers possible across SE GA 10 p.m. to midnight, 20 percent. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 9.5 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Showers possible late Friday night. Scattered showers with storms will be widespread through Saturday. Partly cloudy with a few showers possible early Sunday. Less than seasonal temperatures Sunday and Monday with storms returning Tuesday.

7am 37

8am 36

9am 45

10am 55

11am 63

12pm 67

3pm 73

5pm 71

8pm 64

10pm 62

11pm 61

Sunrise: 7:36 am

Sunset: 7:35 pm