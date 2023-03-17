Warm and dry Friday, Rain returns this weekend

Rain with thunderstorms this weekend, but the luck of a four-leaf clover will keep us dry for your finally Friday. Sunny, warm and breezy early then turning cloudy late tonight. Scattered showers with storms arrive around midnight for SE GA, then spread south before sunrise. This will not be a complete wash out as breaks in the rain are expected late morning through early afternoon. It’s a great weekend for our Weather Authority App!

Friday: Saint Patrick’s Day! Partly cloudy and warm with increasing clouds late. A warmer start to the day with 40s to 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Partly cloudy with above seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Cloudy skies late with showers developing early Saturday. Wind: SW 15-20 mph, with stronger gusts.

Saturday: Rounds of rain with storms expected before sunrise with breaks in the storms through afternoon followed by a wet Saturday night, early Sunday morning, 90 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s for SE GA, upper 50s to 60s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 50s to 60s for SE GA, 60s to low 70s for NE FL. Wind: SW/NW 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 10.5 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will be widespread through Saturday. Areas of showers, rain early Sunday then cloudy through the rest of the day. Less than seasonal temperatures Monday with showers, storms continuing Tuesday.

7am 52

8am 51

9am 59

10am 65

11am 70

12pm 74

3pm 82

5pm 80

8pm 71

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 7:34 am

Sunset: 7:36 pm