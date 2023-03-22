Expect warm weather for the Bradford County Strawberry Festival

File photo of strawberries. The weather looks warm for the Bradford Co. Strawberry Festival on March 24-15 (File Photo).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Festival season continues across the area this upcoming weekend, with the Bradford County Strawberry Festival getting underway this Saturday and Sunday.

After a chilly start to the week, warm weather is on the way for the festival, with slight rain chances.

Warming up

The cold from this past Monday and Tuesday will be distant memory as the festival gets underway on Saturday.

The fun gets going Saturday at the Bradford County fairgrounds in Starke at 9 a.m., and expect morning temps in the upper 60s.

A cold front will be pushing toward North Florida, which will bring partly sunny skies to the area.

A cold front will approach the area this weekend.

A few showers will be possible, but a washout is not expected in Starke.

The wind will gust ahead of the system, with wind gusts over 25 mph possible.

Saturday Strawberry Festival Forecast

High temps on Saturday afternoon should push into the mid 80s.

Rain on Sunday?

Day two of the Strawberry festival gets underway on at 10 a.m. on Sunday, with morning temps once again in the upper 60s.

The cold front will be into North Florida on Sunday, which normally results in higher rain chances.

However, the front will be significantly weaker as it crosses into the state.

Just like Saturday, a few showers will be possible across Bradford County, but the activity will be isolated in nature.

Because the front will be weaker, winds not be as big of an issue. Expect southwesterly breezes at 5-10 mph.

Sunday Strawberry Festival Forecast

It will remain warm on Sunday, with highs in Starke soaring into the upper 80s.

So leave the jacket at home and maybe bring an umbrella for both days of the Strawberry Festival this weekend.