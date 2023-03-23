Sunny skies and strawberries, looking and tasting like Summer

A taste of summer as we head toward the weekend. Sunny and well above normal temperatures through the end of the week. Temperatures will average 8 to 12 degrees above seasonal averages. Speaking of a taste of summer. It’s Strawberry season in Bradford county. https://www.news4jax.com/weather/2023/03/22/expect-warm-weather-for-the-bradford-county-strawberry-festival/

Thursday: Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming sunny. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along our beaches. Wind: S/SE 10-15 mph. Patchy fog under mostly clear skies overnight.

Friday: A sunny afternoon after our morning fog fades away. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Near record highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: SW/SE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog under mostly clear skies overnight.

Pollen count: 10.4 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Sunny and warm through Saturday. Scattered showers possible Sunday through the start of the week.

7am 59

8am 58

9am 65

10am 69

11am 75

12pm 79

3pm 86

5pm 85

8pm 69

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 7:27 am

Sunset: 7:40 pm