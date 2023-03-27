Record highs today, showers and storms possible after sunset

A warm morning under partly cloudy skies with record highs this afternoon. A warm start to the day with patchy fog inland then partly cloudy and hot this afternoon with near record to record breaking highs. Clouds will build tonight with scattered showers, storms possible for areas near and north of Waycross after sunset.

Monday: Patchy fog early then turning partly cloudy with record highs. Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Cloudy skies tonight with showers possible in areas of SE GA after sunset, 40 percent.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with storms, 70-80 percent. A warm start to the day under cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide. Scattered showers possible after sunrise with thunderstorms developing during the afternoon, some possibly strong to isolated severe. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Rain will end after sunset. Wind W/NW 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 10.8 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Cooler conditions with open window weather returning midweek.

7am 66

8am 65

9am 71

10am 76

11am 81

12pm 85

3pm 91

5pm 89

8pm 77

10pm 75

11pm 74

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 7:42 pm