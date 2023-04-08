Isolated rain remains for Saturday evening

Saturday evening rain continues, as winds increase into the teens and temperatures drop low 60s to upper 50s by midnight with cloudy skies. There will be moments of lightning in storms with heavier downpours in the late evening.

Sunday begins in the low to mid 50s with light to moderate rain, moderate winds and cloudy skies. Some thunderstorms may occur late morning into early afternoon.

Sunday afternoon peaks into the upper 50s to low 60s with light rain, winds near 20 miles per hour and cloudy skies. Gusts of wind could peak near 30 miles per hour.

Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for all coastal counties until April 11th at 8 AM.

Gale Warning is in effect from Savannah to Daytona Beach, until April 10th 6 PM.

BEACHGOERS: Deadly rip current risk for the next week