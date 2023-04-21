Nassau County fire; That escalated quickly!

Much slower tracking index and is an indicator of fire sustainability.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of 10 pm, Thursday evening, the fire west of Bryceville had grew quickly, covering 600 acres within 8 hours. This is quite the ramp up. Yet, when looking at the typical fire parameters, winds, dryness, both in the soil and on the surface shows that conditions were not particularly dangerous.

The one outlier? Last Christmas’ freeze.

Two important aspects of wildfire: Ignition ability and sustainability.

Ignition ability includes atmospheric conditions, such as sunshine, surface winds, afternoon relative humidities and surface fuels and relative dryness. Sustainability includes recent rainfall, or is there longer term dryness. Is the soil beneath those loose surface fuels wet, damp or dry?

The two charts I watch closely are the Florida Fire Index and the KBDI.

Neither show particularly high fire danger. See pictures, high, or severe fire conditions would be regions in deep red, purple. Blue areas are relatively wet areas. Here in Jacksonville, we have had recent rains, we are in blue to light yellow.

So why did the fire grow so quickly?

My initial guess is that those extremely cold/deep freezing days last Christmas killed a lot of vegetation,. Those dead plants are now excessive surface fuels and that may have allowed Thursday’s fire to spread quickly.

Just my guess, we will hear from Florida Forestry Service soon.

This is for surface dryness and weather conditions, and is variable from one day to the next.