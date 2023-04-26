A warm Wednesday with showers, storms for some...Feeling Lucky?

Similar to yesterday, scattered showers with storms will develop after the lunch hour and continue through early evening. The stronger northeast flow will confine most of the showers, storms to the Gulf Coast to Highway 301. Showers fade late under partly cloudy skies with patchy fog.

Wednesday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies. Becoming breezy with scattered showers, storms, 20-40 percent, with the higher chances west of Highway 301. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies through the day with scattered showers, thunderstorms arriving late Thursday night, 40-50 percent. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Rain with storms overnight, early Friday.

Pollen count: 6.0 - Grasses, Oak, Bayberry

Looking ahead: Widespread rain chances develop late Thursday through Friday.

7am 63

8am 66

9am 70

10am 74

11am 77

12pm 78

3pm 81

5pm 79

8pm 74

10pm 72

11pm 71

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 8:00 pm