A warm Wednesday with showers, storms for some...Feeling Lucky?

Similar to yesterday, scattered showers with storms will develop after the lunch hour and continue through early evening. The stronger northeast flow will confine most of the showers, storms to the Gulf Coast to Highway 301. Showers fade late under partly cloudy skies with patchy fog.
Wednesday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies. Becoming breezy with scattered showers, storms, 20-40 percent, with the higher chances west of Highway 301. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies through the day with scattered showers, thunderstorms arriving late Thursday night, 40-50 percent. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Rain with storms overnight, early Friday.
Pollen count: 6.0 - Grasses, Oak, Bayberry
Looking ahead: Widespread rain chances develop late Thursday through Friday.
7am 63
8am 66
9am 70
10am 74
11am 77
12pm 78
3pm 81
5pm 79
8pm 74
10pm 72
11pm 71
Sunrise: 6:49 am
Sunset: 8:00 pm