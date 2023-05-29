Mild and dry tonight, Jacket weather Tuesday morning

Partly cloudy and almost perfect! I hope you are enjoying your Memorial Day and today’s weather. Pleasant weather continues tonight with the warm and dry streak continuing tomorrow. Moring lows will not be as chilly as the last few mornings. Breezy onshore wind returns Wednesday with an increasing chance of showers.

Monday Evening: Dry and mild through the night. Clear skies and chilly overnight lows for southeast Georgia with wake up temperatures in the 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the beaches. Jackets and hoodie weather continues for northeast Florida with lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Light wind with light patchy fog.

Tuesday: Mostly clear skies with light patchy fog early tomorrow morning. Skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid 80s along the beaches. A breezy onshore pattern develops with a slight chance of coastal showers late, 20 percent. Wind E: 10 - 15 mph.

Pollen count: 3.8 (Low) - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Breezy with an increasing chance of showers Wednesday as the wind funnels in from the Atlantic. Temperatures will hover around the mid 80s inland with upper 70s along our beaches.

Sunset: 8:22 pm

Sunrise: 6:26 am