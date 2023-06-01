These showers are acting like I feel, moving, but fading fast

Similar to last night...showers with areas of light rain continue to push along I-10 and the Okefenokee. Mother Nature is on lawn duty for western Baker and Columbia counties with lighter activity near the Swamp. These will weaken and then fade away around midnight tonight.

Rest of tonight: Scattered showers will wind down near I-10 and the FL/GA line. Mostly cloudy skies with light patchy fog early tomorrow morning. Expect a few puddles along US 90 and I-10 early Thursday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Looking ahead: Breezy and unsettled with showers and isolated storms through the end of the week.

Tropics: The 2023 Season starts tomorrow and as you may know we are watching an area with low chances of development in the Gulf of Mexico. Katie will have the updates starting tomorrow morning.

Sunset: 8:23 pm

Sunrise: 6:26 am