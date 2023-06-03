Strawberry moon tomorrow, It’s time for shortcakes

A nearly full moon under clearing skies. It’s a great way to close out a work week. The full moon, Strawberry moon, is tomorrow but we may not see clear;y as cloudy skies develop late Saturday with increasing rain chances Sunday. Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, Arlene is expected to weaken and fall apart as it slips south. develops.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy as showers fade across southeast Georgia. Mild night with patchy fog. Light to calm wind.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or two. Wake up temperatures in the 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Afternoon highs will still have that muggy feel with highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s beachside. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Rain chances 20-30 percent.

Looking ahead: Breezy with showers and isolated storms Sunday then drier for the start of the week.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Arlene will weaken over the weekend

Sunset: 8:26 pm

Sunrise: 6:25 am