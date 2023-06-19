Tropical Depression No. 3 forms in the open Atlantic

Tropical Depression 3 formed Monday morning in the open waters of the Atlantic.

As of 11 a.m., it was located 1425 miles east of the southern Windward Islands.

The depression is moving west at 21 mph.

Winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

No watches or warnings are currently in effect, but interests in the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.

The system is expected to be a tropical storm later today, and a hurricane by midweek.

If the depression becomes a tropical storm, its name would be “Bret.”

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.

Tropical Depression 3 is the second tropical depression of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center concluded an earlier January system became subtropical, but was not assigned a name.

There is high uncertainty with the exact track of the system long-term, but it is expected the complex will not impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

A second area of interest, Invest 93L, has developed in the eastern waters of the open Atlantic.

This could also become a tropical depression later this week.

Hurricane season concludes on Nov. 30.