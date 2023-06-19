Tropical Storm Bret forms in the open Atlantic

Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday evening in the open Atlantic.

As of 5 p.m., it was located 1295 miles east of the southern Windward Islands.

Bret is moving to the west at 21 mph.

Winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

This system was Tropical Depression Three, and was upgraded to a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center.

No watches or warnings are currently in effect, but interests in the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.

Bret is expected to strengthen, and is expected to be a hurricane by midweek.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

Bret is the second tropical storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The first named storm, Arlene, was a short-lived system in the Gulf of Mexico.

There is high uncertainty with the exact track of the system long-term, but it is expected Bret will not impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

A second area of interest, Invest 93L, has developed in the eastern waters of the open Atlantic.

This could also become a tropical depression later this week.

Hurricane season concludes on Nov. 30.