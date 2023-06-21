Panic buying: The unintended impact of wiping shelves ahead of a storm

(John Raoux, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, shopping carts are left abandoned next to empty shelves that stock bottled water at a supermarket Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No matter how many times we warn people not to panic buy ahead of a storm, we see it nearly every time a tropical system could possibly head our way.

Many might not realize panic buying has a domino effect that causes supply chain issues and higher prices -- and it’s also extremely wasteful.

Buying every single ply of toilet paper or every case of water you can fit in your car essentially hurts others in their quest to prepare.

Regional FEMA administrator Gracia Szczech walked us through the four common items you should never panic buy ahead of a storm:

Bread

Condensed milk

Frozen items

Two-way radios

“Preparing starts at home, and we’re our best defense against disasters,” Szczech said. “Have enough food, water and other essentials like medicines on hand.”

A good rule of thumb when buying ahead of a storm is one gallon of water per person, per day.

And for food, go with non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items. It’s best to go with something that’s canned and doesn’t need any water.

If others panic buy and supply can’t meet demand, FEMA is prepared.

“We have things, essential needs already in our warehouses,” Szczech said.

But they would rather everyone buy rationally in the first place.