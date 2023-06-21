Winding down a wet day, but there is more to come

Finally, winding down a wet day. Flood Watches continue for Alachua and Putnam counties through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Rounds of showers with storms early tomorrow and then remaining scattered through midafternoon. A brief pause before the heat and instability combines for another round of storms, some locally heavy. Patchy fog early.

Tonight: Cloudy, humid as showers fade. An isolated shower or storms will be possible overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Temperatures will hover around the upper 70s to low 80s tonight.

Wednesday: Scattered showers with storms, 60-80 percent. Patchy areas of fog early tomorrow with showers and areas of rain possible around sunrise. Increasing storms with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will re-develop after noon and continue through the evening commute. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. Rounds of rain continue through Saturday, drier Sunday.

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm