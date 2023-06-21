Winding down a wet day, but there is more to come

76º

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Finally, winding down a wet day.  Flood Watches continue for Alachua and Putnam counties through 8 p.m. Wednesday.  Rounds of showers with storms early tomorrow and then remaining scattered through midafternoon.  A brief pause before the heat and instability combines for another round of storms, some locally heavy.  Patchy fog early.

Tonight:  Cloudy, humid as showers fade.  An isolated shower or storms will be possible overnight.  Patchy fog overnight.  Temperatures will hover around the upper 70s to low 80s tonight.

Wednesday:  Scattered showers with storms, 60-80 percent.  Patchy areas of fog early tomorrow with showers and areas of rain possible around sunrise.  Increasing storms with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.  Scattered showers and storms will re-develop after noon and continue through the evening commute.  Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead.  Rounds of rain continue through Saturday, drier Sunday.

Sunrise:  6:25 am

Sunset:  8:31 pm

