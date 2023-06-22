81º

U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near the Titanic, rescuers search for missing submersible

The U.S. Coast Guard says a debris field has been found near the Titanic as rescuers search for a missing submersible en route to the ship's wreckage. The Coast Guard put the statement on Twitter on Thursday. The search for the Titan has passed the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air could have run out. The Titan submersible was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. But experts have emphasized that was an approximation and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air.

Tropical Depression 4 forms in central Atlantic

David Heckard, Assistant chief meteorologist

11am Thu TD Four advisory

Tropical Depression Four formed Thursday morning in the open waters of the Atlantic.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, it was located 1395 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving to the west at 12 mph.

Winds are at 35 mph with higher gusts.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

No watches or warnings are in effect.

The depression is expected to turn northwestward during the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm in a day or so.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be the third tropical storm in the Atlantic this season.

The depression is expected to eventually turn even more northward and head out to sea.

The complex will not impact Northeast Florida or Southeast Georgia.

Bret is the second tropical storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The first named storm, Arlene, was a short-lived system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane season concludes on Nov. 30.

David Heckard is The Weather Authority's Assistant Chief Meteorologist.

