Tropical Depression 4 forms in central Atlantic

Tropical Depression Four formed Thursday morning in the open waters of the Atlantic.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, it was located 1395 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving to the west at 12 mph.

Winds are at 35 mph with higher gusts.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

No watches or warnings are in effect.

The depression is expected to turn northwestward during the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm in a day or so.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be the third tropical storm in the Atlantic this season.

The depression is expected to eventually turn even more northward and head out to sea.

The complex will not impact Northeast Florida or Southeast Georgia.

Bret is the second tropical storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The first named storm, Arlene, was a short-lived system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane season concludes on Nov. 30.