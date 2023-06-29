Heat and storms could impact holiday weekend plans

File photo of American flags. The July 4th holiday weekend looks to feature plenty of heat and some scattered storms. (File Photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a hot work week, and unfortunately, the heat will likely continue into the holiday weekend.

With July 4 on a Tuesday this year, many will make it a four-day weekend.

Hot temperatures will be a concern during the holiday stretch, and the threat of rain and storms will work its way back into the forecast.

The Start of the Holiday Weekend

The heat looks to be going nowhere as we start the holiday weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Our heat dome will remain in place, and will actually push closer to Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

This will result in daytime highs to start the holiday weekend in the mid to even upper 90s.

The humidity will also make a big return, and heat advisories will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday forecast

Outdoor activities may need to be moved indoors due to the intense heat.

The threat of scattered showers and storms will also return.

Right now, just some isolated activity is expected on Saturday, with a higher chance for rain and storms on Sunday.

Monday and July 4th

Temps may be not as hot for Monday or July 4, but warm weather is still expected.

The big ridge of high pressure will begin to exit, allowing for a touch of relief from the heat.

It will be warm though, with highs Monday in the mid to upper 90s, and July 4 featuring highs in the low to mid-90s.

Monday and July 4th forecast

The threat of rain and storms will begin to tick higher, with the best chance on Independence Day.

Scattered activity is expected in the PM hours on the 4th, with activity diminishing in the evening.

Travel Forecast

If you’re hitting the road for July 4, the story regionally will also be the heat.

Nearly the entire Southeast will be dealing with well above-average temperatures.

If you want to cool down, your best bet may be to head to the mountains of North Georgia and North Carolina, but even there it will be warm.

The threat of rain and storms will increase regionally as the weekend progresses, with a good bet for showers and storms on the fourth in cities like Tampa, Miami and Orlando.

The biggest issues on July 4th will likely be in Florida.

While Independence Day is one to get outside and celebrate America, keep in mind the heat and some storms will likely impact your plans.

Have a fun and safe holiday weekend!