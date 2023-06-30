83º

From a sizzle to a sauna this weekend

Very Hot this Weekend

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

From a sizzle to a sauna this weekend.  A drier air mass continues tomorrow and then the humidity builds through the weekend .  Possible advisories or warnings due to the heat and humidity combination.  A slight chance of showers and storms this weekend with increasing chances through the fourth.

Tonight:  Partly cloudy, dry and warm.  Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s tonight.

Friday:  Hot and dry.  Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s.    Highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 101 to 105 degrees.  Wind NE/E 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead.  The humidity returns this weekend with heat advisories possible to come.  Scattered showers with storms return next week.

Sunrise:  6:28 am

Sunset:  8:33 pm

