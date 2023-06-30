From a sizzle to a sauna this weekend. A drier air mass continues tomorrow and then the humidity builds through the weekend . Possible advisories or warnings due to the heat and humidity combination. A slight chance of showers and storms this weekend with increasing chances through the fourth.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, dry and warm. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s tonight.

Friday: Hot and dry. Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 101 to 105 degrees. Wind NE/E 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. The humidity returns this weekend with heat advisories possible to come. Scattered showers with storms return next week.

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm