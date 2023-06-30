Where storms could impact July 4th fireworks shows

File photo of fireworks over Downtown Jacksonville. Once again this year, storms may be impact some displays. (File Photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The July 4th holiday weekend is nearly upon us, and eyes begin to turn to the weather for a very specific timeframe.

Rain and storms are a near-daily occurrence in early July, and they can severely impact the July 4th fireworks displays across the area.

Here’s where storms could cause trouble for the bigger displays across the region.

A wetter pattern returns

After a fairly dry end to the workweek, it does look like moisture will begin to return to the region.

Rain and storm chances will slowly increase as the holiday weekend progresses, with the highest storm chance likely on Independence Day.

Rain and storm chances for the holiday weekend.

A more typical summertime weather pattern will likely set-up, with morning sunshine and afternoon and evening showers and storms.

The wind movement

When forecasting evening storms, wind is a critical component.

Winds are forecast to be light and out of the southwest.

This will result in a seabreeze developing and pushing inland from the Atlantic.

A second seabreeze will likely organize on the Gulf side, with a collision of the two in the late afternoon in inland areas.

This region will have the highest chance for rain and storms.

As the evening progresses, the scattered showers and storms will likely begin to drift eastward, toward the I-95 corridor.

Futurecast 7 pm for July 4th.

The question mark will be how quickly will the rain and storms diminish as we approach fireworks time.

The greatest storm threat

Right now, it looks like the greatest storm threat that could impact fireworks displays will be in a corridor from I-75 to I-95 in Northeast Florida.

This region will likely have the greatest moisture in place, along with the seabreeze collision.

With drier air in Southeast Georgia, many displays even in inland areas may be ok.

Far western areas in Columbia and Alachua counties will likely escape the rain.

The storms may fall apart before moving toward beach communities, with this area possibly stay dry.

Fireworks forecast for the evening of July 4th.

For Jacksonville’s big celebration downtown, rain gear and umbrellas may be necessary.

While the highest storm chance will likely be west of I-95, rain and storms may still push into downtown.

Fireworks displays are often the highlight of the July 4th holiday. This year, displays may be impacted by storms in inland areas and the I-95 corridor, including in Jacksonville.

Have a fun and safe Independence Day!