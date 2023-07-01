Wick lighting hot, Mother Nature has some fireworks of her own

A hot and dry finally Friday will lead to more heat and thunderstorms this weekend. Heat advisories or warnings will be possible this weekend, especially Sunday due to the heat and humidity combination. A slight chance of showers and storms increases this weekend and continues through the fourth.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and dry. Temperatures will hover in the 80s.

Saturday: Hot and humid. Morning lows in the 70s. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 101 to 105 degrees. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph. A few showers with storms will be possible 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., a few may become strong.

Looking ahead. We will really feel the humidity Sunday with heat advisories possible as the heat index reaches 101 - 107 degrees. Scattered showers with storms continue Monday through the Fourth of July.

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm